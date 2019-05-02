The Grill at Calvary Chapel Notifies Guests of Payment Card Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grill at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale ("The Grill") values its guests and understands the importance of protecting payment card information. On April 2, 2019, The Grill learned from its third-party point-of-sale ("POS") solution provider, Pinnacle Hospitality Systems ("Pinnacle"), about a payment card security incident that involved numerous Pinnacle clients, including The Grill.

Pinnacle launched an investigation after it received reports from the payment card networks that several merchants whose POS systems are all serviced by Pinnacle were suspected of having a security issue. Findings from Pinnacle's investigation indicate that an unauthorized actor obtained access to a Pinnacle employee's remote-service account and used the account to remotely access various Pinnacle clients' POS systems, including The Grill, and to install malware designed to access payment cards used on POS devices. Pinnacle's investigation identified the operation of this malware on POS devices at The Grill from July 23, 2018 to February 20, 2019. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected.

Pinnacle removed the malware from The Grill's POS systems and has taken steps to implement enhanced security measures to help prevent something like this from reoccurring through its systems. Pinnacle is also working closely with the payment card networks to make card issuers aware of potentially affected cards so that they can initiate heightened monitoring of those accounts.

The Grill reminds guests that it is always advisable to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Customers should immediately report any unauthorized charges to the card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of the payment card.

The Grill at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale regrets that this incident occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. For more information regarding this incident, guests can visit https://www.calvarygrill.org/protectingourguests or call 954-556-4499 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.

ABOUT THE GRILL AT CALVARY CHAPEL FORT LAUDERDALE

Located in the heart of the Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale campus, The Grill is a casual dining experience offering an eclectic menu with fresh, creative takes on classic dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of flavor. Led by Chef Kenny Velsor, The Grill also features diverse daily specials, a unique, upscale brunch on Sundays, and housemade sauces and desserts. To learn more about The Grill, please visit https://www.calvarygrill.org/.

