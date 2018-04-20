The Pure Car & Truck Carrier is deployed on the Mediterranean-North America route. Second of a series of three sister units, the Grande New York has a length of 199,900 meters, a width of 32,26 meters, a gross tonnage of 63.000 tonnes and cruising speed of 19 knots. The vessel can carry 6.700 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) or alternatively 4.000 linear meters of rolling freight and 2.500 CEU. The Grande New York is equipped with four hoistable decks making her an extremely flexible vessel, transporting any type of rolling cargo (cars, vans, trucks, tractors, buses, excavators, etc.) up to 5.2 meters high. In addition, the vessel has two access ramps, a side ramp and a quarter stern ramp, the latter allowing the loading of freight units with a weight up to 150 tons.

The Grande New York is a highly performing ship from an environmental point of view. She is fitted with an electronically controlled (Man Diesel & Turbo) main engine that allows to comply with the new regulations for reducing NOx emissions, while the installed scrubber reduces sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions. Moreover, she is equipped with a ballast water treatment unit, allowing her to meet the future international regulations on this matter.

The Grimaldi Group of Naples operates a fleet of more than 120 vessels and employs approximately 15,000 people. Wholly owned by the Grimaldi Family, it is a multinational logistics Group specializing in the operation of roll-on/roll-off vessels, car carriers and ferries. It comprises six shipping companies and 21 port terminals located in 11 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-grimaldi-group-christens-grande-new-york-in-the-port-of-new-york-new-jersey-300633843.html

SOURCE The Grimaldi Group