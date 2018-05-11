The Grimmie Family & ZXL Music Release The Single "Little Girl" by Christina Grimmie In Time For Mother's Day

Little Girl is an original, never-released song by Christina Grimmie that shares a moving story about the profound level of love and support that exists between a mother and daughter. Christina began writing this song at age 12 and later finished it after moving to California. It was a tribute to her mother, Tina Grimmie, created to comfort her during breast cancer treatment.

The phrase "little girl" was used frequently by Tina to comfort Christina as a young girl when she was afraid. The irony of the song is that Christina speaks these words back to her mother at a critical and difficult time in her life, following her loss and current battle with cancer.

"I am proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina's fans," commented Tina Grimmie. "It is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond. I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times."

About Christina Grimmie

With a big voice and an even bigger heart, beloved singer, songwriter, fan favorite from NBC's The Voice and YouTube icon Christina Grimmie was one of those stars. The 22-year old New Jersey native built a staggering fan base of 3.8 million YouTube subscribers, delivered one of the most talked about performances on The Voice with her show-stopping season six rendition of "Wrecking Ball" and achieved numerous accolades. Christina's diligence and dedication transformed her into a phenomenon.

In 2015, she toured with Rachel Platten and opened the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. With each subsequent song and show, her voice resounded louder in the hearts of listeners everywhere. In June of that year during a fan meet-and-greet, she was killed by a deranged gunman. After her tragic passing, the Grimmie family was determined to create a legacy in her honor by establishing the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

To hear the single Little Girl, visit https://ffm.to/littlegirl.

Christina Grimmie Links:

www.christinagrimmie.com

www.facebook.com/christinagrimmie

www.twitter.com/TheRealGrimmie

www.instagram.com/TheRealGrimmie

www.youtube.com/user/zeldaxlove64

www.zxlmusicinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-grimmie-family--zxl-music-release-the-single-little-girl-by-christina-grimmie-in-time-for-mothers-day-300646827.html

SOURCE Christina Grimmie Foundation

Related Links

https://www.christinagrimmiefoundation.org

