The Grocery Retail Market is expected to grow by $ 43.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Oct 14, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Grocery retail market in UK 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the grocery retail market in UK and it is poised to grow by $ 43.22 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on grocery retail market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03155316/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current UK market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending and promotions like bundled prices, volume discounts, and seasonal sales. In addition, Rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The grocery retail market in UK market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes
The grocery retail market in UK is segmented as below:
By Product
• Foods and beverages
• Nonfood
By Distribution Channel
• Hypermarkets and supermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Discount stores
• Online
• Others
This study identifies the growing demand for convenient food products as one of the prime reasons driving the grocery retail market in UK growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our grocery retail market in UK covers the following areas:
• Grocery retail market in UK sizing
• Grocery retail market in UK forecast
• Grocery retail market in UK industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03155316/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker