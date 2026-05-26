The Groove Grows their Workday Marketplace Apps Portfolio through the Built on Workday Partner Program

MCLEAN, Va., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Groove Global LLC (The Groove), a leading Workday Services and Innovation partner, continues to expand its Marketplace Apps portfolio. These Workday native solutions are designed to help organizations reduce complexity, strengthen governance, and accelerate outcomes across critical operational and compliance use cases.

With platform expertise and close alignment to client needs, The Groove has made sustained investments in innovation to address challenges organizations encounter across change management, regulatory compliance, integrations, and operational workflows. Each application is built to provide a streamlined integration with Workday while aligning to Workday product direction and best practices.

Marketplace Applications Designed for Scale

The Groove's Marketplace Apps are developed by Workday practitioners with experience to support complex programs. The portfolio includes:

Change Control Manager : A centralized and auditable solution for governing Workday configuration changes. Change Control Manager helps improve transparency, standardizes approvals, and supports compliance across teams and tenants.

: A centralized and auditable solution for governing Workday configuration changes. Change Control Manager helps improve transparency, standardizes approvals, and supports compliance across teams and tenants. Orchestration Listener : The Groove's latest Marketplace app. A modern integration solution that enables organizations to leverage Workday Orchestration for near real time, REST based inbound integrations, supporting the modernization of legacy listener-based designs.

: The Groove's latest Marketplace app. A modern integration solution that enables organizations to leverage Workday Orchestration for near real time, REST based inbound integrations, supporting the modernization of legacy listener-based designs. FlexFlow : A flexible framework for creating self-service surveys, approvals, and workflows directly inside Workday, enabling organizations to readily adapt processes while maintaining platform integrity.

: A flexible framework for creating self-service surveys, approvals, and workflows directly inside Workday, enabling organizations to readily adapt processes while maintaining platform integrity. T2200 Express : A comprehensive solution designed to streamline Canadian CRA T2200 compliance within Workday. T2200 Express is built to reduce manual effort, mitigate errors, and support audit readiness.

: A comprehensive solution designed to streamline Canadian CRA T2200 compliance within Workday. T2200 Express is built to reduce manual effort, mitigate errors, and support audit readiness. GSA RateSync: An automated solution designed to keep GSA per diem rates up to date in Workday. GSA RateSync helps minimize manual updates and supports organizations in maintaining accurate, compliant, and audit ready travel data.

Additional innovations in market and in progress include Payroll Based Journal automation and ModernConnect, reflecting The Groove's ongoing commitment to extending Workday functionality in targeted, high value areas.

Focused on Outcomes and Time to Value

The Groove's innovation strategy centers on delivering production ready, scalable solutions that Clients can readily adopt. These applications are structured to reduce reliance on custom development while providing consistent delivery patterns and clear operational value.

"Our approach to innovation starts with understanding our Clients business and objectives and we align Workday to those needs," said Manish Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at The Groove. "Each application is built to solve a specific Client challenge while aiming to strengthen governance, reduce risk, and help teams get more value from the Workday platform."

Continued Investment in the Workday Ecosystem

Innovation remains a core pillar of The Groove's strategy. By combining advisory services, delivery expertise, and Marketplace applications, The Groove helps organizations modernize operations while staying aligned with Workday standards and roadmaps.

To learn more about The Groove's Marketplace applications and innovation initiatives, visit www.thegroove.io/product-development.

Media Relations Contact:

Chelsea Boyle

[email protected]

SOURCE The Groove