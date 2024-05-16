The Groove Named Workday Partner to Help Businesses Optimize Their Use of The Workday Platform

MCLEAN, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M, D, Year – The Groove, a modern enterprise consultancy renowned for its innovative approach and strategic insights, is proud to announce a partnership with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. As a Workday partner, The Groove will offer a comprehensive range of services, including deployments for clients of all sizes, and application managed services. Their goal is to ensure that clients maximize their use of the Workday platform to achieve their strategic objectives.

This partnership will enable organizations to access specialized expertise in implementation, customization, and support of the Workday platform, empowering customers to optimize their workforce and financial management processes to help drive business efficiency and growth.

"We are excited and privileged to partner with Workday, bringing our unique brand of collaborative services to the market," said Carroll Ross, CEO, The Groove. "The Groove shares Workday's relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and client success and, perhaps more importantly, we value a relationship that is built upon a foundation of partnership and trust. Together, we'll harness our combined expertise to enhance our customers' use of the Workday platform, fostering growth and empowering organizations to excel in today's dynamic business environment."

The Groove will tailor the services to customers' specific needs, offer ongoing support and maintenance, and provide strategic guidance on how to leverage the Workday platform and capabilities to meet business objectives. Leveraging their extensive experience in the Workday ecosystem, the founders of The Groove are poised to bring unparalleled value to clients of all sizes across various industries.

"The Groove's entire leadership team were early pioneers in the Workday ecosystem. We're excited to return with world-class talent and partner with customers across their Workday journeys," said Bob Maller, Chief Culture Officer, The Groove.

The Groove's approach is grounded in meticulous analysis and goal setting, ensuring that every initiative aligns strategically with the customer's vision, resulting in clear, measurable objectives that amplify their Workday investment.

About The Groove:

The Groove is a modern enterprise consultancy that leverages the power of next-gen technologies, industry insights, and critical thinking to help organizations solve their most challenging business problems. Operating at the convergence of data, people, and technology, The Groove delivers comprehensive solutions that drive measurable results and successful outcomes in the evolving world of business and technology.

Media Relations Contact

Chelsea Boyle, [email protected]

SOURCE The Groove