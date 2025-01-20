The Gross Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Capri Holdings Limited(CPRI) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CPRI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 10, 2023 to October 24, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the accessible luxury handbag market is a distinct and well-defined market within the overall handbag market and understood as such by the Individual defendants, as well as by other Capri and Tapestry executives; (b) Capri and Tapestry maintained analogous production facilities and supply chains for their accessible luxury handbags that were distinct from the production facilities and supply chains used to manufacture luxury or mass market handbags, confirming that the accessible luxury handbag market is distinct from the mass market and luxury handbag markets; (c) Capri and Tapestry internally considered Coach and Michael Kors to be each other's closest and most direct competitors; (d) conversely, Capri and Tapestry did not internally consider their handbag brands to be in direct competition with luxury handbags or mass market handbags; (e) a primary internal rationale for the Capri Acquisition, the acquisition of Capri by Tapestry, was to consolidate prevalent brands within the accessible luxury handbag market so as to reduce competition, increase prices, improve profit margins, and reduce consumer choice within that market; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the risk of adverse regulatory actions and/or the Capri Acquisition being blocked was materially higher than represented by defendants.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CPRI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 21, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

