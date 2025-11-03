The Gross Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of WPP plc(WPP) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of WPP plc (NYSE: WPP).

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2025 to July 8, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of WPP's media arm; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors. On July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, alerting investors that the company had allegedly "seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed." The Company attributed its misfortune to both "continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated," at least in part due to "some distraction to the business" as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media a.k.a. GroupM. Following this news, the price of WPP's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $35.82 per share on July 8, 2025, WPP's stock price fell to $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, a decline of about 18.1% in the span of just a single day.

