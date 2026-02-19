The Gross Law Firm Notifies REGENXBIO Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RGNX

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RGNX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regenxbio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183652&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 9, 2022 to January 27, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning REGENXBIO's plan to develop and commercialize its product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, also known as Hurler syndrome. Defendants' statements included, among other things, REGENXBIO's positive assertions of RGX-111's future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study. 3. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study. On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. Following this news, the price of REGENXBIO's common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026, REGENXBIO's stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: April 14, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/regenxbio-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183652&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RGNX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 14, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm