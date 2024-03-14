The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of BioVie Inc. (BIVI) of a Class Action Lawsuit and an Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of BioVie Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: August 5, 2021 to November 29, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BioVie was not conducting proper oversight of its Phase 3 clinical trial; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic significantly and negatively impacted the Company's ability to adequately conduct proper oversight of the Phase 3 clinical trial; (3) due to lack of proper oversight and reliance on contract research organizations, the data from defendants' Phase 3 clinical trial faced a greater risk of being unreliable and that the majority of patients would have to be excluded from the clinical trial; (4) as a result of the significant exclusions from the trial results, the Phase 3 clinical trial would fail to meet its primary endpoints; and (5) statements about BioVie's business, operations, prospects, and compliance with current good clinical practices were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 19, 2024

