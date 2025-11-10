The Gross Law Firm Reminds Baxter International, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 15, 2025 - BAX

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BAX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baxter-international-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=176084&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 23, 2022 to July 30, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Baxter's recently launched product, the Novum LVP, suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (b) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (c) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (d) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (e) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.

DEADLINE: December 15, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/baxter-international-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=176084&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BAX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 15, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm