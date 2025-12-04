The Gross Law Firm Reminds Firefly Aerospace Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 12, 2026 - FLY

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY).

Shareholders who purchased shares of FLY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: January 12, 2026

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of FLY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 12, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

