The Gross Law Firm Reminds Gritstone bio, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 6, 2024 - GRTS

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of GRTS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 9, 2023 to February 29, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study, it's approved COVID-19 vaccine, in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Gritstone's ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone's ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (iii) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 6, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gritstone-loss-submission-form/?id=85475&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of GRTS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 6, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices.

