The Gross Law Firm Reminds LKQ Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 22, 2026 - LKQ

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of LKQ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lkq-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=185885&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2023 to July 23, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. This artificially inflated the price of LKQ common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. Later, when defendants' prior misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct were disclosed to the market, the price of LKQ common stock declined significantly as the prior artificial inflation came out over time. As a result of their purchases of LKQ common stock during the class period, members of the class suffered economic loss.

DEADLINE: June 22, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lkq-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=185885&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LKQ during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 22, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm