The Gross Law Firm Reminds Peabody Energy Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026 - BTU

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BTU during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/peabody-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form-2/?id=194980&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Peabody Energy's Centurion mine and the multitude of issues causing delays to the ramp-up and the return to full longwall production dates. On March 30, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release lowering guidance pertaining to Centurion mine's expected first quarter 2026 output ahead of the Company's full earnings release. In pertinent part, defendants announced that sales volume from the Centurion mine was expected to deliver approximately 250,000 tons in the first quarter due to mining commissioning challenges (compared to previous estimates of around 700,000 tons). Following this news, the price of Peabody Energy's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $39.50 per share on March 27, 2026, Peabody Energy's stock price fell to $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026, a decline of about 9.7% in the span of a single trading day. On May 5, 2026, Peabody Energy issued a press release disclosing the Company's failure to ramp-up Centurion by the long-awaited March 2026 deadline and cutting guidance related to full year met segment volumes to reflect the increased cost and substantial volume decrease. Following this news, Peabody Energy's common stock declined from a closing market price of $26.52 per share on May 4, 2026, to $25.00 per share on May 5, 2025, a decline of 5.7%.

DEADLINE: August 24, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/peabody-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form-2/?id=194980&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BTU during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is August 24, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

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New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm