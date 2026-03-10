The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 21, 2026 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Lawsuit - CORT

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT).

CLASS PERIOD: October 31, 2024 to December 30, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: In light of the circumstances in which they were made, not false and misleading. In truth, the FDA had told Corcept that it had concerns about the adequacy of the program assessing relacorilant's effectiveness in treating hypertension in patients with hypercortisolism, including the design of the GRACE study. The FDA had further told Corcept to expect significant issues with the review if Corcept was to submit the NDA. As a result, Defendants' positive statements concerning their interactions with the FDA and their expectations that the relacorilant NDA would be approved, were materially false or misleading.

DEADLINE: April 21, 2026

