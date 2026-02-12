The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 3, 2026 in Richtech Lawsuit - RR

News provided by

The Gross Law Firm

Feb 12, 2026, 15:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/richtech-loss-submission-form/?id=183518&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: January 27, 2026 to January 29, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Richtech's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

DEADLINE: April 3, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/richtech-loss-submission-form/?id=183518&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 3, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (646) 453-8903

