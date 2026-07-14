The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 4, 2026 in Photronics, Inc. Lawsuit - PLAB

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PLAB during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/photronics-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=193600&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: December 10, 2025 to May 27, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Photronics' high-end product pipeline, customer schedules, and the stability of the alleged demand for its products; notably, that the seasonal recovery and design release momentum following the Chinese New Year holiday the Company was claiming would develop had stalled. Photronics was experiencing a critical bottleneck in its design release pipeline that rendered its forward growth expectations unachievable. On May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing revenue and earnings well-below internal projections and highlighting a critical collapse of IC revenue by 11% sequentially. Management further provided third-quarter guidance below market consensus as the slowdown was expected to continue and margins were expected to continue their trend of compression. Management claimed that the projected seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize due to extensive new product launch delays, elevated fab utilization rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Following this news, the price of Photronics' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $53.51 per share on May 27, 2026, Photronics' stock price fell to $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026, a decline of about 36.42% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: September 4, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/photronics-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=193600&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PLAB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 4, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm