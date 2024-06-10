The Gross Law Firm Reminds VinFast Auto Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 11, 2024 - VFS

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of VinFast Auto Ltd. f/k/a Black Spade Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: VFS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VFS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 15, 2023 to April 17, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) VinFast lacked sufficient capital to execute its purported growth strategy; (ii) VinFast would be unable to meet its 2023 delivery targets; (iii) accordingly, VinFast had overstated the strength of its business model and operational capabilities, as well as its post- merger business and/or financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VFS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 11, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

