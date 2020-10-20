The Grossman Group Announces New eBook: Reflect, Reimagine and Reboot Your Internal Communications Plan Through the Pandemic

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses have certainly been on a wild ride in 2020. With the pandemic and ensuing social unrest coupled with economic instability and ongoing health and safety concerns, many company leaders struggle to find new footing and a clear path forward, especially with so much uncertainty swirling around them.

Reflect, Reimagine & Reboot Your Internal Communications Plan Through the Pandemic

This time of uncertainty, however, has been a real opportunity for communicators, who find that their role has never been more important. The dramatic changes to business as usual in such a short time have handed communicators a crash course in determining what truly works and what's still needed to unite, engage and drive companies forward against their strategy.

To help communicators strategically respond to the rapidly evolving needs of their organizations, The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, has released a new eBook, Reflect, Reimagine and Reboot Your Internal Communications Plan Through the Pandemic.

"In our work with leaders over the last several months, we've seen many companies dramatically shifting their priorities to meet the moment," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "They need a new communications plan and strategy for the near future, and they need it yesterday. What we've tried to do through a series of online webinars and through our new eBook is to provide a quick and easily digestible framework to wisely reboot your communications strategy in short order."

The range of urgent new priorities for many companies is vast, Grossman says. For instance, in response to social unrest, many companies have made equity, diversity and inclusion a much bigger focus. Many more are also looking at new ways to connect and engage with employees working remotely or in challenging conditions inside factories, retail and healthcare settings. With the new priorities comes a real need to quickly shift the full communications strategy in response to the pressing needs of business today.

One key tool shared in the eBook is a new model created by The Grossman Group to guide leaders through a communications plan overhaul. The model is called the "3Rs Internal Communication Model," the "3Rs" for Reflect, Reimagine and Reboot. The model is designed to help leaders figure out what they've learned from the past year – what worked, what didn't, what's worth keeping, and what the organization needs in the future. From there, leaders can envision what's possible and create the ideal communications approach with an actionable plan.

The Grossman Group has already helped many organizations with this process, sometimes through a simple, facilitated half-day planning session that results in a new plan. In many cases, leaders have been pleasantly surprised to see how much a simple focus on strategic communications planning helps move their organization forward more confidently, Grossman says.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've heard a great many anecdotal stories about things that worked and things that didn't," he says. "It's so important to move beyond the anecdotal to arrive on a specific new approach that meets your individual needs today. It will undoubtedly lead to an even better approach and overall communications function that's fit for the future of business during the pandemic and beyond."

To download a free copy of the eBook, go here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/reflect-reimagine-and-reboot-your-internal-communications-plan-ebook

