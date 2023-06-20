The Grossman Group Looks Inside What Employees Really Want from Work in New eBook

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee wants and needs have shifted significantly in recent years, making it increasingly difficult for leaders to unlock the keys to attracting, retaining, and engaging employees.

With that knowledge in mind, The Grossman Group – a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – has developed a new employee persona, reflecting the most common employee sentiments today. Based on positive feedback the agency received from key clients, The Grossman Group is releasing the persona to a wider audience.

Cover of the new eBook, A Persona of Today's Employee, published by The Grossman Group.

The eBook, A Persona for Today's Employee, outlines five main asks employees have of employers today, including:

Understand "my story" and how it impacts my approach to work

Provide a work experience that is meaningful, personal, and flexible

Support both my physical and emotional well-being

Communicate better with me

Listen to me

"Whether the so-called 'Great Resignation' is still impacting their organization or not, leaders are definitely getting the message that today's employees want and expect more from their companies than they did even a few years ago," said David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "Our persona has helped many leaders better grasp what's really on the minds of employees today, and we wanted to share it more widely to help other leaders sort through this major challenge of attracting and retaining top talent."

"Much of the change in employee sentiment started after the pandemic hit, when employees spent more time reflecting on what's most important to them in work and life. That reflection prompted many employees to ask more of leadership and not be afraid to move on to new opportunities if leaders weren't responsive," Grossman said.

The reflection led to the "Great Resignation" of employees searching for new opportunities and more meaningful and rewarding work, while also prompting organizations to rethink how much time and attention they put into attracting and retaining employees.

One of the key themes in the persona is the idea that more employees are looking for a greater sense of purpose in their work. "When employees feel their work matters – and that their boss genuinely believes that they matter – those employees will be more engaged, producing stronger results for the business. That's a win-win for everyone," says Grossman.

To download a free copy of the eBook, visit this page.

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker, and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.

