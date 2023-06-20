The Grossman Group Looks Inside What Employees Really Want from Work in New eBook

News provided by

The Grossman Group

20 Jun, 2023, 08:50 ET

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee wants and needs have shifted significantly in recent years, making it increasingly difficult for leaders to unlock the keys to attracting, retaining, and engaging employees.

With that knowledge in mind, The Grossman Group – a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – has developed a new employee persona, reflecting the most common employee sentiments today. Based on positive feedback the agency received from key clients, The Grossman Group is releasing the persona to a wider audience. 

Continue Reading
Cover of the new eBook, A Persona of Today's Employee, published by The Grossman Group.
Cover of the new eBook, A Persona of Today's Employee, published by The Grossman Group.

The eBook, A Persona for Today's Employee, outlines five main asks employees have of employers today, including:

  • Understand "my story" and how it impacts my approach to work
  • Provide a work experience that is meaningful, personal, and flexible
  • Support both my physical and emotional well-being
  • Communicate better with me
  • Listen to me

"Whether the so-called 'Great Resignation' is still impacting their organization or not, leaders are definitely getting the message that today's employees want and expect more from their companies than they did even a few years ago," said David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "Our persona has helped many leaders better grasp what's really on the minds of employees today, and we wanted to share it more widely to help other leaders sort through this major challenge of attracting and retaining top talent."

"Much of the change in employee sentiment started after the pandemic hit, when employees spent more time reflecting on what's most important to them in work and life. That reflection prompted many employees to ask more of leadership and not be afraid to move on to new opportunities if leaders weren't responsive," Grossman said.

The reflection led to the "Great Resignation" of employees searching for new opportunities and more meaningful and rewarding work, while also prompting organizations to rethink how much time and attention they put into attracting and retaining employees.

One of the key themes in the persona is the idea that more employees are looking for a greater sense of purpose in their work. "When employees feel their work matters – and that their boss genuinely believes that they matter – those employees will be more engaged, producing stronger results for the business. That's a win-win for everyone," says Grossman.

To download a free copy of the eBook, visit this page.

About The Grossman Group
The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

About David Grossman
A leading consultant, speaker, and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.

Press Contact:   
The Grossman Group
Kayla Ellsworth
312.927.4588
[email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group

Also from this source

New eBook from The Grossman Group Offers Strategic Resources for Managing Difficult Layoff Announcements

New eBook from The Grossman Group Helps Communications Leaders Address Top Trends in Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.