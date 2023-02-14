The Grossman Group Names Former McDonald's Senior Director, US Communications as Head of Client Service

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and internal communications consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Greenspan to Head of Client Service.

Jason Greenspan

Greenspan is a communication industry leader with more than two decades of strategy expertise driving large-scale transformation in big organizations. In his tenure at The Grossman Group, he has contributed to significant growth and impact with the firm's clients. In his new role, Greenspan will lead the senior team of consultants to drive change and growth during their clients everyday and defining moments.

"I have always admired Jason's exemplary work and thought leadership from the early years when we worked together at McDonald's," said The Grossman Group's founder & CEO David Grossman. "He's been an invaluable member of our senior leadership team, mentor to our consultants and the impact his work has made for our clients has been impressive. I look forward to the many contributions he will continue to make as we counsel C-suite leaders and others on using effective communications to inspire their people, solve business issues, and drive results."

For 23 years, The Grossman Group has been a sought-after firm of senior experts focusing on change communications, strategic leadership development and internal communication. The Grossman Group believes strategic internal communication – at its finest – positively impacts business performance. The firm partners with clients to help leaders be their best and activate strategy, while effectively engaging employees at every level, driving productivity and performance.

Previously, Greenspan held the role of Senior Vice President at The Grossman Group. Prior to joining The Grossman Group, he was Senior Director of US Internal Communications with McDonald's, where he led the team responsible for advancing McDonald's core enterprise transformation across all facets of internal, executive, and franchisee / employee communications. His work impacted hundreds of thousands of employees in more than 14,000 restaurants.

During Greenspan's 20+ years at the McDonald's Corporation, he worked with top leaders – including three CEOs and seven Presidents – on business and cultural transformations, implementation of new growth strategies, and the articulation of those strategies in relatable and applicable ways both globally and domestically. Before his time at McDonald's, Greenspan worked at a strategy execution firm focused on turning corporate and operating strategies into reality by aligning an organization's leaders, culture, strategies, and communications.

"I am excited to take on the role of Head of Client Service at The Grossman Group and lead the senior team to accelerate business performance with clients across different industries and sectors through authentic communications, strategy, and engagement," said Greenspan. "I look forward to continuing to be part of The Grossman Group's leading-edge work in this space and and enacting meaningful change as a part of this dedicated team."

Greenspan graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School with a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism, Public Relations, and Advertising from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500PER, USN, WRK, SBS companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

