The Grossman Group's leadercommunicator Blog Named #1 Communication Blog for Fifth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, the communication blog produced by The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, has recently received the top honor from Feedspot, an RSS feed reader that aggregates favorite blogs in one place.

The top communication blogs were selected from thousands in Feedspot's index, with rankings-based criteria such as relevancy, social influence, domain authority, quality and consistency, and Feedspot's own editorial review. The Grossman Group blog has earned the recognition as the #1 communication blog annually since 2017.

David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, has been writing the blog since 2010. Based on his research, consulting, and experience, he shares insights on the importance of meaningful leadership and communication in today's business climate, including high-level tips on:

Leadership effectiveness, planning, and communications

Internal communications

Employee engagement

Leadership communications during the Covid-19 pandemic

Change management, and

A variety of other topics on the minds of leaders and communicators.

"I write this blog for executives and professionals looking for help in elevating how they lead and communicate. My hope is to help leaders reach beyond what they know so they can be their best – for themselves, their teams, their organizations and their communities," says Grossman , ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP. "And we saw leaders and communicators push to do just that, communicating with new levels of heart and empathy, during the many challenges of 2020."

Here is a selection of top leadercommunicator blog posts readers found most helpful over the years:

