The Grossman Group's leadercommunicator Blog Named #1 Communication Blog for Sixth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, the communication blog produced by The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy, has recently received the top honor from Feedspot, an RSS feed reader that aggregates favorite blogs in one place.

The top communication blogs were selected from thousands in Feedspot's index, with rankings-based criteria such as traffic, social influence, domain authority, quality and consistency, and Feedspot's own editorial review. The Grossman Group blog has earned the recognition as the #1 communication blog annually since 2017. David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, has been writing the blog since 2010. Occasionally, the blog also features guest posts from leadership and communications experts, including thoughtpartners at The Grossman Group and others in the industry.

"After the seismic shift in work and life from the pandemic, the landscape has transformed for companies today. There is a workplace revolution at hand, which is having a significant impact on how professionals lead and respond. Those who aren't paying attention and strategizing accordingly risk being left behind," says Grossman, ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP. "With leaders prioritizing a strategic communications approach, we were very conscious to meet them at their point of need. We wanted to outline outcome-driven solutions to help our readers meet their strategic priorities and solve the challenges they're experiencing in their organization."

Based on David Grossman's research, consulting, and experience, he shares insights on the importance of meaningful leadership and communication in today's business climate, including high-level tips and strategies on:

Leading with authenticity, empathy, and humanity, what Grossman defines as Heart First Leadership

Employee engagement, culture, and retention, particularly through The Great Resignation

Leadership effectiveness, planning, and communications

Building and maintaining trust

Communicating effectively through periods of change, business transformation and crisis

Internal communications planning, assessment and measurement

A variety of other topics on the minds of leaders and communicators.

Here is a selection of top leadercommunicator blog posts readers found most helpful in 2021:

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations including Abbott Laboratories, Allstate, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Lockheed Martin, Medstar Health, Novartis Gene Therapies, SC Johnson, and Tecomet, among others.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.

