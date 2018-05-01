The Groton Inn to Open on May 3rd: America's Oldest Inn has been Elegantly Reimagined for a New Era

America's oldest Inn, the original structure (circa 1678) was destroyed by fire in 2011 and has been meticulously and thoughtfully reimagined, drawing inspiration from classic New England architecture and the area's rich colonial history. From the large welcoming front porch to the crackling wood fire in the lobby fireplace, the inn offers a new level of comfort and service to local residents, business and leisure travelers, and those visiting nearby Lawrence Academy and Groton School. The inn is also within easy proximity to nearby technology hubs, corporations, cultural institutions, and outdoor recreation.

"We are thrilled to bring The Groton Inn into our portfolio of fine properties," said Phil Kronenthal, Director of Operations of Migis Hotel Group. "We recognize the historic significance of this location, and the new hotel respects that integrity while boasting the world-class amenities and standards of service inherent in the Migis brand. We look forward to becoming a part of this community and are honored to be stewarding this very special property into the next era."

The inn's historically inspired décor features a distinctive color palette, brass fixtures, wide-planked hand-hewn hickory floors, and period details. Spacious guest rooms overlook pastoral vistas and are well appointed with comfortable work areas and luxurious amenities. Guests enjoy a full buffet breakfast, complimentary WIFI, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped courtyard with a fireplace. Two elegantly appointed private banquet rooms and an exclusive boardroom offering full audio/visual capabilities, along with expansive outdoor spaces, provide striking venues for social and corporate events.

Forge & Vine, a 156-seat freestanding restaurant set on 8.5 acres shared with The Groton Inn, will open this summer and become a welcome addition to the dining scene in Groton and the surrounding area. The warm ambiance, with its elemental themes of wood, water, iron, and fire, is a nod to the blacksmith shops that once dotted the region and is welcoming for casual dinners or special occasion events. Large floor-to-ceiling windows will deliver lots of natural light and invite views of the pastoral landscape. At the heart of the restaurant will be an eight-foot wood burning grill and open kitchen. A menu offering modern New England fare will be seasonally inspired and dishes will highlight the best ingredients from regional purveyors. Forge & Vine will feature an intimate private dining room for parties of 16 to 20 and a deck for al fresco dining.

The Groton Inn is open year round. Room rates start at $169/night and include breakfast if booked directly. Please visit thegrotoninn.com or call 978.448.6600 for more information.

Omni Properties, LLC, a commercial real estate development, brokerage, and property management company based in Concord, MA, is the developer of The Groton Inn.

ABOUT MIGIS HOTEL GROUP

Taking inspiration from the Abenaki word migis, a place to steal away to rest, Migis Hotel Group (MHG) is a family-run, Maine-based, and very personalized hotel management company founded in 1968. Operating boutique hotels, destination resort properties, and award-winning dining facilities, MHG properties offer guests a welcoming environment for rest and relaxation from an often hectic and overburdened life. MHG strives to provide each guest with heartfelt hospitality and a memorable dining experience for an exceptional value. Current properties managed include Migis Lodge on Sebago Lake, Maine; Black Point Inn on Prouts Neck, Maine; The Inn at Ocean's Edge, Lincolnville, Maine; The Sparhawk Oceanfront Resort, Ogunquit, Maine; 250 Main, Rockland, Maine; The Emerson Inn, Rockport, Massachusetts; Higgins Beach Inn, Scarborough, Maine; and Hotel Domestique, Travelers Rest, South Carolina. For more information visit migishotelgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Lori Moretti

CM Communications

news@cmcommunications.com

617.536.3400

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-groton-inn-to-open-on-may-3rd-americas-oldest-inn-has-been-elegantly-reimagined-for-a-new-era-300640354.html

SOURCE Migis Hotel Group

Related Links

http://migishotelgroup.com

