The Ground Beef Challenge

Most grocery store meat comes from industrialized feedlots, where quality practices are minimized to mass produce. The majority infuse carbon monoxide to increase shelf appeal and other chemicals like ammonia are used as additives. These unnatural measures sacrifice flavor, leaving you with bland, water-filled commoditized ground beef.

"Knowing where your meat comes from is essential in a day and age where meat recalls are becoming white noise," says Joe Heitzeberg, CEO and co-founder of Crowd Cow. "We created the choice for consumers to purchase meat directly from a known source, the actual farmer, so you know how your meat was raised, where it comes from, and it happens to taste incredible. It's time for people to know the source of their food."

About Crowd Cow

Crowd Cow, the online marketplace for craft meat, sources from the top 1% of farms and ranches across the country, delivering the best tasting meats to your doorstep. We work with more than 100 U.S. farmers and have explored the farthest reaches of the world to build the most extensive and selective network of independent farmers who provide exclusive, quality meat from a known source. We find everything from grass-fed beef raised on local farms, to more exotic options like Kagoshima A5 Wagyu from Japan. Based in Seattle, Crowd Cow's investors range from Madrona Venture Group to Joe Montana and Ashton Kutcher and was named GeekWire Startup of the Year in 2018.

