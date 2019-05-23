NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Stringent regulation pertaining to work environment safety will be a major factor driving the growth of the global market. The growing instances of occupational health issues are becoming major concerns for employers and governments. This has propelled employers to build a safe workplace environment, for which they are deploying several ergonomic solutions and products along with proper risk management. Furthermore, many stringent workplace regulations have been formulated, and the deployment of ground protection mats has increased. Many workplace and employment conditions require employees to stand for long periods. Most oilfield activities are located in remote locations, which are not always easily accessible. To access these locations. the oilfield industries are using ground protection mats for workplace safety. Analysts have predicted that the ground protection mats market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth in demand for temporary roadway mats

The increasing demand for temporary roadway mats is boosting the demand for ground protection mats. Ground protection mats provide temporary access for work areas and protection over soft ground and hard surfaces. Vendors focus on offering temporary mats that can be easily spread over a larger area.

Growing demand for ground protection mat rentals

The growing demand for ground protection mat rentals is hindering the purchase of new mats. Commercial and industrial end-users are increasingly opting for ground protection mats on rent over purchasing. This can reduce the sales volume of ground protection mats. Mats on lease would be subjected to wear and tear and would require maintenance at the end of the lease period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Quality Mat Co. and Signature Systems Group LLC, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the stringent regulation pertaining to work environment safety and growth in demand for temporary roadway mats, will provide considerable growth opportunities to ground protection mats manufactures. Checkers Industrial Products LLC, LODAX, Newpark Resources Inc., Quality Mat Co., and Signature Systems Group LLC are some of the major companies covered in this report.



