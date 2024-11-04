The Grounds Guys Launches 20th Annual WeCARE Week: A Legacy of Giving Back

WACO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grounds Guys®, a Neighborly company, is thrilled to announce the start of the 20th Annual WeCARE Week™, a week-long initiative dedicated to volunteerism and community support, beginning today, November 4, 2024. WeCARE Week encourages franchise owners, team members, and community partners across North America to join forces in impactful activities that support local communities, focusing on projects such as public space beautification, community engagement, and seasonal giving.

Launched in 2005 as a tribute to Monika Woerlen, one of the siblings of the founders of the Sunshine Brands (The Grounds Guys' founding company) and her seven children who tragically perished in a house fire, WeCARE Week embodies The Grounds Guys values and internal Code of C.A.R.E. – Customers first, Attitude, Respect, and Enjoy life in the process (C.A.R.E.). This annual event has grown into a powerful tradition, uniting people to create meaningful change in neighborhoods everywhere.

"This year marks an incredible milestone in our company's journey to give back," said Lori Johnson, Brand President of The Grounds Guys. "WeCARE Week is more than just a corporate initiative; it's a heartfelt commitment to the communities that support us. Every act of service, big or small, brings our values to life, reminding us of the difference we can make when we work together. We hope that through this initiative, others are inspired to give back and spread positivity in their own neighborhoods."

The Grounds Guys has outlined several community service ideas that individuals and groups can participate in during WeCARE Week. These include:

Local Park Cleanup – Clear litter and overgrowth from community parks to create cleaner, more enjoyable spaces.





Tree or Shrub Planting – Plant greenery in public areas, contributing to air quality and adding natural beauty.





Holiday Lighting for Neighborhoods – Partner with neighbors to brighten local spaces with holiday lights, bringing joy to the community.





Food and Coat Drives – Organize donation drives to support families in need as winter approaches.





– Organize donation drives to support families in need as winter approaches. Thanking First Responders – Deliver meals or thank-you notes to local police, fire stations, and EMTs as a token of appreciation for their dedication.

The Grounds Guys encourages community members to participate and carry the spirit of WeCARE Week forward throughout the year by adopting similar acts of kindness and service in their own lives. For more information about WeCARE Week, or to learn about available services, please visit The Grounds Guys website.

About The Grounds Guys®:

The Grounds Guys®, a Neighborly® company, is a full-service grounds care company offering commercial and residential landscape management services. The Grounds Guys® currently operates more than 250 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Acquired in 2010, The Grounds Guys® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers with local service providers who meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about The Grounds Guys®, visit GroundsGuys.com or GroundsGuys.ca. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

