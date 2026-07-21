The Group Savings Organization (The GSO) Appoints Cheryl Matejka to Board of Advisors

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group Savings Organization (The GSO), the industry leader in reimagining healthcare procurement and cost-recovery models, today announced the appointment of Cheryl Matejka to its Board of Advisors.

Matejka joins the board with a wealth of experience in navigating the complexities of health care and hospital finances. "Cheryl has been a visionary partner since the very beginning," said Scott Robins, Founder and CEO of The GSO. "She was one of the first to recognize that the traditional Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) model leaves opportunity on the table. During her time in health care, she was able to see that health systems could move beyond bulk-buying toward a more surgical, data-driven approach to savings through use of the GSO concept. We are honored to have her guidance on our advisory board."

The GSO operates as a revolutionary additive alternative to the 100-year-old GPO model. By utilizing a proprietary technology platform, The GSOhub, the organization connects hospitals with specialized affiliates to identify hidden savings. As an advocate for the model, Matejka will provide strategic oversight as the GSO continues to expand its reach across more than 100+ categories of medical and non-medical spend.

Matejka is excited to jump into the transformative power of GSO. " I am excited to join the Board of Advisors of an organization that helps other healthcare leadership teams transition from traditional procurement to a model that generates both immediate cash flow and long-term non-patient revenue."

Matejka's appointment comes during a period of rapid growth for The GSO, as more health systems look to move past "one-size-fits-all" contracting in favor of the agility and transparency offered by the GSO's affiliate-led, gain-share model.

About The GSO

The Group Savings Organization (The GSO) is changing the way hospitals do business by turning wasteful overspend into savings and revenue-generating opportunities. By leveraging specialized affiliates and the proprietary Virtual Vendor Index© (VVI), The GSO helps healthcare organizations achieve an average of 20%+ additional savings beyond traditional GPO pricing.

SOURCE The Group Savings Organization