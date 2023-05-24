The Grove Collective, Official Collective of the University of Mississippi, Partner With Hyperluxe on a New Innovative Initiative to Benefit Student-Athletes

OXFORD, Miss., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grove Collective, in partnership with Hyperluxe, is excited to announce a first of its kind tournament event series powered by the Hyperluxe SaaS platform. Hyperluxe's collegiate university product, HLXU, was created to support and raise funds for NIL student-athletes, while building the personal brand of each athlete, and ultimately growing the fan-base community and awareness in the NIL marketplace.

The first tournaments featuring EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL are launching over the next several months, and open to all Ole Miss students, alumni and the national fan-based community. The online tournaments will feature select Grove Collective student-athletes competing and interacting with the gaming community and offering an exclusive prize pool for top performers. The student-athletes participating in this initiative were identified and secured through The Brandr Group and their group licensing NIL program. The Brandr Group partnership with The Grove Collective is focused on creating national and local student-athlete NIL group deals co-branded with the University. Once participants sign up, their monthly donation will provide unlimited access to each tournament event with all proceeds going directly to support the Grove Collective's NIL athletes while furthering their pursuit of innovative NIL partnerships.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new initiative to provide additional opportunities for the current and future growth of our student-athletes." Walker Jones, Executive Director of The Grove Collective said. He continued, "We think the tournament series is a unique way for our athletes to engage with our student body and fanbase by participating in gaming platforms that they're currently playing during their downtime. This opportunity will also allow us to provide internship opportunities for our current Ole Miss esports participants to work side by side with industry veterans within Hyperluxe."

Kurt Lunkwitz, CEO of Hyperluxe said, "We are excited to join forces with The Grove Collective to provide additional opportunities for their student-athletes to benefit from Name, Image and Likeness. HLXU is the perfect bridge to connect NIL athletes and fan-base communities of all ages to the brands that support them."

"Engaging and growing community is the beating heart of our HLXU program. We couldn't be more excited to launch this offering with The Grove Collective, and to begin leveling up with one of the greatest communities in the country, Rebel Nation." said Abbey Parcellin, COO of Hyperluxe. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming tournaments in May with the licensed game announcement, schedule, featured athletes, prize pool and most importantly how you can get involved.

"The Grove Collective continues to find unique ways to benefit student-athletes via their Name, Image and Likeness through our group licensing program," said Dan Barrett, Executive Vice President, Regional and Local Partnerships with The Brandr Group. "This partnership is particularly exciting to see athletes connecting to fans in esports with a partner like Hyperluxe leading the way."

About The Grove Collective:

The Grove Collective was founded in December 2021 to create, support and enhance name, image and likeness opportunities for Ole Miss student athletes. Our mission is to ensure our student athletes maximize their NIL platforms while protecting their well being in the marketplace. By supporting all 18 men's and women's intercollegiate athletic teams, the collective is able to partner with local, regional, and national brands to create premium partnerships and experiences for the 400+ student-athletes on campus.

The Grove Collective provides a turn-key solution for individuals and businesses that desire to utilize the publicity rights of Ole Miss student-athletes for advertising and promotion. We assist the athletes with accounting, taxation, management and execution of each relationship that fulfills the compliance disclosure required by the University.

For more information visit https://thegrovecollective.com.

About Hyperluxe:

HLXU is a white label, plug and play program providing athletes and universities innovative opportunities to generate recurring, compounding revenue for their NIL compliant programs. Fans nationwide can play games they love, compete for exclusive prizes, and connect with their favorite communities. The platform provides NIL collectives and Universities event landing pages, custom sponsorship integration, subscription models, one-click reporting and administration functions based on performance metrics, fully automated payment systems, data security and social integrations for fluid comms and gameplay. Our platform is built completely ground up by our team. This enables us to implement every type of tournament structure and add features and updates with lightning speed. In addition to the tournament platform, the program can also support in person events and broadcast.

About The Brandr Group:

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights to over 80 college athletic programs and their student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

