The Grove Selected to Host Highly Anticipated Book Signing by Author/Motivational Speaker Chad Gaines

Gaines to Speak About Upcoming Feature Film Based on His Life Story

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned author and motivational speaker Chad Gaines will be hosting a special book signing at Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, CA on August 14th from 12:00pm to 4:00pm PST. This event is part of Gaines' worldwide promotional tour for his compelling memoir, "WHO AM I" and the upcoming feature film based on it titled "POCKET OF HOPE (The Chad Gaines Story)."

Gaines' journey from childhood trauma to awe-inspiring empowerment is a testament to the transformative power of forgiveness and self-discovery. His memoir chronicles the harrowing challenges he faced growing up in a small town, grappling with abuse and addiction, but ultimately finding redemption through forgiveness and healing.

In addition to signing copies of "WHO AM I," Chad will discuss his upcoming movie, "POCKET OF HOPE", which is currently filming in Los Angeles. Set to inspire audiences of all ages with its portrayal of overcoming adversity and embracing personal growth, the film delves deep into Gaines' life story as it elegantly highlights the universal themes of resilience and the strength of the human spirit.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mr. Gaines, have their books personally autographed, and engage in meaningful conversations about his experiences with the themes explored in his writings. This event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure their place.

For more information about Chad Gaines and his book signing at The Grove, please visit Chad Gaines | Team Gaines (gaineschad.com) or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Chad Gaines