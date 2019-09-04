The Growing Markets of PropTech and Construction Tech Converge at Annual Shadow Summit in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everywhere you look, technology is changing the way we work, play and live, from robotic construction and 3D printing to environmentally friendly smart buildings, machine learning and artificial intelligence in engineering and architecture, and everything in between.

Billions of dollars are being sunk in these new technologies annually by investors and corporations trying to get an edge on their competitors. How do you determine which ones will be the next Google and which ones will flame out in six months?

Nationally acclaimed tech gurus and innovators will converge in Atlanta for two days for the annual Shadow Summit conference in Atlanta, GA on September 17th-18th, providing a unique and rare insight into the future of the intersection of real estate and technology. Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets, today unveiled the agenda for the summit, which features more than 14 panels focused on a range of topics including when will AI replace people in multifamily, what's next in CRE tech , and venture capital for CRE/AEC startups.

"The purpose of the Summit is to gather people from around the world who care about improving the built environment, to learn what's actually happening in the world of tech instead of what you think is happening," said Shadow Ventures' CEO K.P. Reddy. "We are providing a space that will focus on sharing best practices, on pushing for collaboration, and on preparing attendees for the next big step in their careers."

Among the top innovators speaking at the conference are: Sohin Chinoy, head of Global Digital Strategy at CBRE; Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust; Manny Fernandez, founder of SF Angels Group; Mark Smukler, CEO of Bixby; Corey Overton, Senior Design Lead for Design Technology at Chick-fil-A; and Rob Otani, CTO of Thornton Tomasetti. In addition to the speakers at the event, Dana Barrett, TV & Radio Host and Serial Entrepreneur will emcee the Summit. Shadow Ventures' annual conference provides unparallel access to the leading edge of innovation in the built environment.

"This is not your typical CRE tech conference. Our panels were carefully crafted to give attendees what we call 'an unfair advantage' over competitors and industry leaders," added Reddy. "This is the room where it's happening. The Summit will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to interface with the industry leaders that are changing the way we live. These game-changers are world-renowned experts that will provide rare insight into the future of the design, development, construction, and healthcare worlds."

The theme of this year's Summit, "Reality Check: What Works and What Doesn't" will include panels such as The Future of Healthcare, Opportunity Zones, The New Age of Tech-Enabled Real Estate, What "the Cloud" Actually Changes, When will technology replace people in Multifamily, Designing for Resiliency, How Modern Businesses are Managing Privacy & Security Vendor Risk, and The Future of AEC: Integration.

The 2019 Shadow Summit will be sponsored by Improving, Shibumi, JBB/Thrux, OneTrust, Thornton Tomasetti, BEK, InfoTycoon, CREtech, Hive, Schneider Electric, Greenberg Traurig, Multifamily Leadership and Walter P Moore.

About Shadow Ventures

Shadow Ventures is a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in underserved markets where strategic capital is scarce. Our process and ecosystem are driven by both experience and technology to provide best-in-market returns for our investors and unparalleled opportunities for our companies. Please visit https://shadow.vc/ for more information.

