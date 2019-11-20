The Growth Continues: Bainbridge Begins Managing The Club at Crystal Lake in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

WELLINGTON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), the 10th-largest apartment developer and a leading owner and manager of luxury multifamily communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of The Club at Crystal Lake, a luxury apartment community featuring 125 apartment homes in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Landmark Companies, LLC of Keasbey, New Jersey recently purchased The Club at Crystal Lake and selected Bainbridge to manage the community. The acquisition represents Landmark's first asset purchase in Florida; the company develops, owns and manages apartment communities throughout central and northern New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to bring this charming community into our management portfolio, and we're extremely honored that Landmark has placed their confidence in us," said Dana Caudell, President of Property Management at Bainbridge. "We believe in the long-term viability of the South Florida apartment market, and we're assured that our outstanding operations and marketing teams – as well as our extensive experience in this region – can push this already-appealing property to new heights of success."

The Club at Crystal Lake assignment comes at a time when Bainbridge is strategically expanding its management footprint. The company announced three new management assignments early this summer.

Completed in 2019, The Club at Crystal Lake features a wide array of best-in-class amenities. The community features include a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, a playground, a fitness center, community-wide Wi-Fi, assigned parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance service and a bilingual staff.

The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The apartments include washers, dryers, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and tile floors.

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

The Bainbridge Companies is a leading owner, developer and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, management and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and Bethesda, Md., with regional offices in Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, Orlando, Fla., Atlanta, GA, Denver, CO and New York City, NY. Our team consists of over 600 passionate professionals across our offices and portfolio.

