The Growth Continues: Bottlecapps' Holiday Sales Numbers Skyrocket

DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving began the kickoff for the holiday season. Families, big meals, football, parades, turkeys, and alcohol. Although this year's holiday season didn't feature the big family and friend get-togethers or as many crowded dinner tables and parties, two things were bigger than ever: at home alcohol consumption and online purchases. And if you're in the liquor store business, this is something to be thankful for.

Bottlecapps' 2019 vs. 2020 Holiday Sales.

Holiday 2019 was a good season for Bottlecapps and its alcohol delivery platform, with retail partner and BottleRover sales far exceeding their early year projections. However, November/December 2020, produced growth results that no one could have ever imagined, with growth in sales of over 3,000% (that's not a typo) and in basket size from $74.13 to $99.75.

"The holiday season always sees an increase in liquor sales, but this year surpassed our expectations - which were high to begin with," said Corey Gerstner, Vice President of Business Development for Bottlecapps.

"Understandably, COVID-19 has contributed to the sharp increases we experienced in 2020. But we're seeing that once customers start using our app or website services, they continue. It's not a one and done scenario. They love the ease and convenience of searching the inventory of their favorite liquor store and placing their order online for same-day pickup or delivery," explained Dr. Prashant Desai, Bottlecapps Executive Chairman and CEO. "Honestly, the way customers shop for and purchase their adult beverages has forever changed, and Bottlecapps and BottleRover are perfectly positioned to continue serving our customers in this shift in purchasing behavior. Our tremendous growth will continue."

Bottlecapps' Top Holiday Sellers

Wine: La Marca Prosecco, Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Liquor: Tito's Handmade Vodka, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, Baileys Original Irish Cream

Beer: Bud Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra Light

From the Mouths of Bottlecapps' Retail Customers.

"My company uses Bottlecapps, and they are fantastic! Very professional, excellent customer service, and willing to help with anything. You can tell they genuinely care about their clients. Coming to Bottlecapps from another website and app provider, it was a speedy and smooth transition. Highly recommend!" - Local Vine (Atlanta, GA)

Bottlecapps - Built to Last.

With more than 1,000 retail liquor stores in four countries now partnering with Bottlecapps and more than 500,000 registered users, Bottlecapps growth is built on a strong and lasting foundation.

Bottlecapps' mission is to serve as the world's leading provider of technology solutions for the alcohol industry. Using their portfolio of products to differentiate viability and cost efficiency, they seek to create the most innovative, user-friendly and profitable set of resources for their clients and their customers.

