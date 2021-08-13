The Growth Manifesto Podcast Wins Awards for Best Business Podcast

The Growth Manifesto Podcast has also been placed on the shortlist for the Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021 for Best Podcast Series. Although this is a preliminary round, Webprofits is in good company with the other finalists, which are all media organizations including Mamamia, News Corp Australia, and The West Australian.

"It's great to see this recognition of the great educational content we create to help businesses and entrepreneurs everywhere grow," Alex Cleanthous, Director of Strategy + Innovation at Webprofits and Host of The Growth Manifesto Podcast said. "The real credit goes to our amazing guests. We are very fortunate to have the best-of-the-best come on our show and teach our audience the most effective ways to achieve their goals and build success. In our interviews, we strive to uncover guests' unique stories and the thinking behind their incredible growth."

The Growth Manifesto Podcast is produced by Webprofits, a leading independent digital consultancy in Sydney.

The Growth Manifesto Podcast's distinguished interviewees include leaders such as Jordan Belfort (The Wolf of Wall Street), Brock Pierce, Tyler Winklevoss, Tim Draper, Steve DeAngelo (Father of the Legalized Cannabis industry), and Laurent Lamothe (former PM of Haiti); the show also features prominent business authors including Seth Godin, Verne Harnish, Laura Kriska, Roger L. Martin, Bev Burgess, Greg Crabtree, Chris Dancy, Pascal Bornet, and Chris McChesney.

The Growth Manifesto Podcast has become a showcase for thought leadership, process improvement, and leading-edge technology. It provides a platform to find and introduce new ideas and share them with the global business community.

The Growth Manifesto Podcast has been developed over the past 3 years by the production team at Webprofits. It is currently available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and Spotify.

About The Growth Manifesto Podcast

The Growth Manifesto Podcast is one of the leading business, tech, and entrepreneurship podcasts in Australia and the only show focused 100% on growth. Our goal is to interview some of the most capable and successful people in business to learn their thinking and share their methodologies with our audience. Our mission is to present insights that promote growth, personally and professionally for people everywhere working in all industries.

About The Growth Manifesto Podcast

Website

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

SoundCloud

Spotify

About Webprofits

Webprofits provides fully-integrated, end-to-end, outsourced digital marketing teams for challenger brands looking to drive extraordinary performance in a complex and fragmented digital landscape. Webprofits is dedicated to providing solutions for growth, including a comprehensive Digital Growth Framework which addresses all parts of a brand's business in a way that optimises growth.

Webprofits employs the best minds in strategy, marketing, and technology throughout Australia, the US, and Singapore and delivers on a 15-year history at the frontlines of digital marketing. We are dedicated to understanding our clients' businesses and delivering measurable results, with our team working closely with clients to tailor digital growth efforts that will reach and resonate with their specific audiences and deliver growth.

Webprofits is an award-winning consultancy and works with national and global brands like Logitech, LJ Hooker, and Aussie Broadband. Learn how Webprofits has helped clients globally improve their growth and drive revenue at webprofits.com.au

Webprofits

https://www.webprofits.com.au/

https://www.facebook.com/Webprofits/

@webprofits

SOURCE Webprofits