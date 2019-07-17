The growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market: About this market



Automotive panoramic sunroof is a panel of the automotive roof which extends from the front windshield to rear windshield and are either fixed or can be opened/closed manually or electronically. This global automotive panoramic sunroof market analysis considers the application in SUV, sedan and hatchback, and others. Our analysis also considers the growth of the automotive panoramic sunroof market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the SUV segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for convenience and safety features in SUVs will play a significant role in the SUV segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive panoramic sunroof market looks at factors such as growing popularity of SUVs across the world, adoption of smart glass technology in panoramic sunroofs, and growing demand for panoramic sunroofs from emerging economies. However, cost pressures faced by manufacturers of automotive panoramic sunroofs, reliability issues in automotive panoramic sunroofs, and lack of regulations pertaining to automotive sunroofs may hamper the growth of the automotive panoramic sunroof industry over the forecast period.







Global Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market: Overview



Adoption of smart glass technology in panoramic sunroofs



Automotive panoramic sunroof manufacturers are increasingly integrating smart glass technology in their products because of its various advantages. Smart glass enhances the fuel efficiency of vehicles by reducing the use of HVAC units and controlling light and heat emissions. Smart glass technology passes an electrical current through the glass structure to allow or block sunlight. This technology also helps in protecting passengers from ultraviolet (UV) and infrared radiation. Thus, the adoption of smart glass technology in panoramic sunroofs will be a significant driver boosting the growth of the market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.



Development of panoramic sunroof airbag system



Market vendors are focusing on the development of the panoramic sunroof airbag system to minimize the risk of injuries caused due to sunroof ejection during vehicle crashes or accidents. The special tempered glass used in these panoramic sunroofs enhances the expandability of the airbag systems. The panoramic sunroof airbag systems are also equipped with sensors which detect rollover movement and deploys airbags across the entire roof surface of the vehicle to protect the passengers. Hence, the development of the panoramic sunroof airbag system will boost the popularity of automotive panoramic sunroofs.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global automotive panoramic sunroof market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several automotive panoramic sunroof companies, that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Webasto SE, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.



Also, the automotive panoramic sunroof market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



