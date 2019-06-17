NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The market is driven by the growing incidence of malignant and chronic diseases such as HIV, human papillomavirus, cancer, among others. Cancer is one of the malignant diseases that is claiming several lives across countries such as the US, the UK, and Denmark over the past few years. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, asthma, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis are also increasing across the world. Such an increasing outspread of morbid ailments are increasing the demand for therapeutic vaccines. This is expected to drive the growth of the market at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784023/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Strong therapeutic pipeline



Key vendors in the therapeutics vaccines market are developing vaccines to resist the outbreak of several infectious and chronic diseases. Several drugs are in the late stage of clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. For instance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals developed VGX-3100 to treat precancers in the cervix. The vaccine is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trials.



Availability of alternative therapies to treat diseases



The cost and time associated with developing a therapeutic vaccine is paving the way for the emergence of alternative treatments such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapies are widely used to treat various cancer types. Also, the availability of several US FDA approved drugs such as PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer in men are hindering the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the therapeutic vaccines market size during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated with few players occupying the market share.



Companies such as Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Response BioPharma Inc. have intensified the competition. Factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases and strong therapeutic vaccine pipeline will provide significant growth opportunities for therapeutic vaccine companies. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., Immune Response BioPharma Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, and Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784023/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

