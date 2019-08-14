NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Water Meter Market: About this market

This smart water meter market analysis considers sales from both advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and advanced meter reading (AMR) technologies. Our analysis also considers the sales of smart water meter in the Americas EMEA and APAC. In 2018, the AMI segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements over AMR systems, changing needs of water utilities, and product and cost benefits of using AMI water management systems along with electricity and gas services will play a significant role in the AMI segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart water meter market report also looks at factors such as rise in global water demand, benefits of using smart water meters, favorable government support. However, high capital and operational costs, infrastructural and standardization challenges, lack of awareness may hamper the growth of the smart water meter industry over the forecast period.

Benefits of using smart water meters

In a water-constrained environment, non-revenue water management through smart water meters is cost-effective compared with supply augmentation. Smart water meter programs provide automatic leak detection, thereby reducing water wastage by consumers. The benefits of using smart water meters can effectively help water utilities to manage water consumption and conserve water resources, which has become the need of the hour with rising water consumption. Thus, the benefits of using smart water meter are expected to boost the growth of the market registering a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Development of smart cities

A smart city makes use of digital technology for improving the performance of various resources. such as water, energy. and infrastructure. to enhance the overall productivity and well-being of the city. Chandigarh Smart City issued a request for a proposal to install 13,700 smart water meters in the households in Chandigarh, India. Similarly, proposals for installing smart water meters in various smart cities undergoing an infrastructure renovation have been put forth. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart water meter market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart water meter manufacturers, that include Badger Meter Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, and Xylem Inc.

Also, the smart water meter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

