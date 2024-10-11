THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES FIRST NATIONAL SUMMIT EXPLORING THE ROLE OF MEDICATIONS IN VETERAN SUICIDES

The Veteran Harm Reduction Summit will take place at the VFW National Home in Michigan

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grunt Style Foundation will proudly host the Veteran Harm Reduction Summit: Collateral Damage? Exploring The Relationship Between Medication & Suicide on Tuesday, October 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the VFW National Home (3573 Waverly Rd. 48847) in Eaton Rapids, MI.

In partnership with the State of Michigan's Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA), The Michigan Commander's Group and The American Legion Department of Michigan, the one-day event will address the role of medication overprescribing in the veteran suicide epidemic.

To learn more and register to attend, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org

The Veteran Harm Reduction Summit will welcome several subject matter experts, mental health advocates, as well as military veterans and family members to share their experiences, the current challenges facing the veteran community and explore solutions to reduce future lives lost. Notable speakers include Robert Whitaker, Journalist, Author and Founder of Mad in America, Kim Witczak, Global Drug Safety Advocate, and Dr. David Healy, Professor of Psychiatry and Co-Founder of Data Based Medicine.

The Grunt Style Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to providing life changing resources and experiences for veterans, service members and their families. In 2022, the nonprofit played a critical role in the passing of The PACT Act, hosting several rallies across the country to ensure military veterans affected by burn pit exposures receive the health benefits they rightfully deserve.

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style, a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition, and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org .

SOURCE Grunt Style