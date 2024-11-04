The Grunt Style Foundation Announces National Initiative with Veterans of Foreign Wars to Address Veterans' Mental Health Needs

Initiative aims to improve mental health outcomes for veterans across the United States

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grunt Style Foundation , a nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources for Veterans, Service Members and their families, is honored to partner with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) to raise awareness about the mental health needs of veterans, with a focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and promoting alternative treatment methods.

This national collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both nonprofit organizations to accomplish five main objectives:

Raise awareness about the importance of addressing mental health needs Promote alternative treatment methods for PTSD Reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues amongst the veteran community Share available resources and best practices related to mental health treatments Collaborate on fundraising initiatives to support the mental health programs of both organizations

To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation and VFW's national initiative, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org

"Working with the VFW allows us to expand our shared commitment to serving the veteran community. Together, we are building stronger networks of support and creating impactful initiatives that uplift and empower those who have served our nation," said Will Wisner, Executive Director of The Grunt Style Foundation. "This collaboration is a testament to the strength of unity and the incredible potential we have to make a lasting difference in the lives of veterans."

"We are pleased to join forces with the Grunt Style Foundation in the fight for veterans' mental wellness," said VFW National Commander Al Lipphardt. "Teaming up with like-minded organizations is a force multiplier, and there is no doubt that together we'll affect real change to positively benefit those who suffer the invisible cost of protecting our freedom."

ABOUT THE GRUNT STYLE FOUNDATION

Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences in which Veterans, Service Members and their families thrive. The Grunt Style Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Grunt Style , a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand, to further Grunt Style's commitment to recognize and celebrate those who bravely served our country. The Grunt Style Foundation focuses on mental health and wellness, military transition and sustainment, while alleviating food insecurities, and ending homelessness for military and veteran communities. To learn more about the Grunt Style Foundation, please visit www.gruntstylefoundation.org.

About THE VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans' organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.4 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim "NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS" than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.

SOURCE Grunt Style