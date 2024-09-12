The Gryphon Press Publishes Children's Books For Teachers and Schools to Teach Kindness to Animals and Stem the Tide of Abuse/Neglect

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gryphon Press publishes award-winning, beautifully illustrated children's picture books about the human–animal bond to foster empathy for animals and inspire children to take action to protect animals. The organization's mission is to publish children's books about the vital issues that animals–domestic, wild, and farmed– face, and to present those issues in such a way that children gain insights into and develop empathy for every animal life. There are significant discounts for schools and academic organizations interested in incorporating this program into their curriculum.

Buddy Unchained, the story of a lovable mixed-breed dog, is rescued from neglect and abuse. After rescue from a bleak puppy mill, Dog No. 241, renamed Dakota, journeys toward her forever home.

The Gryphon Press titles showcase a range of important issues and ideas in animal protection, including the joys and responsibilities of pet ownership, animal abuse and neglect, teaching empathy to children, dealing with overpopulation, the need to eliminate puppy mills, choosing a pet for its entire life, adoption, and respect for wildlife and their habitat. Free, downloadable Gryphon classroom guides (aligned with the United States Common Core Standards) are provided for each book.

"Eliminating the cycle of animal abuse and neglect begins with our younger generations so we encourage all teachers and educators to embrace this program that is rooted in kindness," said Dana Buchwald, JD., LLM and co-publisher. "We are grateful for the enthusiastic letters from parents and children about our books, as well as the endorsement of humane educators–a group of teachers who, for the most part, are employed by shelters and humane education groups to teach children about responsible behavior towards animals as well as towards other people."

The Association of Professional Humane Educators, the National Humane Education Society, and The Institute for Humane Education all recommend the books. Gryphon Books are also used by Local Humane Societies, Shelters, and Rescues Nationwide to teach about proper pet care as well as how to prevent cruelty to animals. The Stop Puppy Mills campaign of the Humane Society of the United States includes the Gryphon Press books: A Home for Dakota, the award-winning story of a rescued puppy mill breeding dog; Maggie's Second Chance; and Buddy Unchained, as part of their "Nose to Tail" humane issues series for elementary-aged students.

Contact:

Beth Graham

[email protected]

(904) 214-6769

SOURCE The Gryphon Press