The GSH Group Prepare for Another Banner Year for Investors and Residents

CLAWSON, Mich., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With resiliency and focus, The GSH Group, a team of highly qualified, innovative, and experienced multifamily real estate investors, has successfully navigated the last year with impressive results. Investors and partners realized superior returns, and essential workers, a large percentage of the company's residents, enjoyed high-quality housing in communities they consider "home." At the same time, GSH employees rose above and beyond the call of duty to thrive in a culture of flexibility and purpose.

During the first quarter of 2021, The GSH Group's portfolio increased by 1,125 units with the acquisition of five new properties and over $55 million of equity raised. Later this month, the company will add another property to its expanding portfolio - The Preserve at Spring Lake, a 320 multifamily unit located in Altamonte Springs, FL, a thriving Orlando suburb. This acquisition and its capital improvement plan align perfectly with The GSH Group's goals: to bring strong and steady returns to its investors and partners and enhance its residents' lives through well-planned and measured value-add upgrades to our properties.

"With 30% of the U.S. population renting, it's essential for us to provide quality workforce housing to our residents," said Gideon Pfeffer, managing partner of The GSH Group. "Our specialty is acquiring well-built, 'vintage' properties, which we then upgrade and incorporate cost-effective, modern conveniences and value adds for residents."

These upgrades run the gamut from renovating unit interiors and exteriors to installing exterior lighting and updating parking to implementing cost-saving efficiencies via human touch and tech touch. The company takes innovation and community camaraderie seriously and is exploring telehealth, mobile health, and educational resources for their residents.

Pfeffer continues, "The GSH Group also places a strong focus on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) efforts when renovating properties. We believe in sustainability, transparency, and creating high-quality communities. Sure, this is a positive strategy for investors, but one that reaps benefits for our residents, society at large, and future generations."

The GSH Group will continue to implement its strategy of offering a personal concierge approach to its investors/partners, where they stay actively involved and have complete control over the life cycle of every project and optimize the management and success of every asset.

To learn more about The GSH Group, visit gshrealestate.com. There you can download a free eBook "7 Insights That Prove Multifamily Real Estate Investing is a Smart Move," as well as their prospectus "Investing with Purpose: A Deep Dive." Stay tuned for more innovative updates from The GSH Group.

About The GSH Group

The GSH Group is a team of passionate investors with a laser focus on providing superior returns while offering high-quality housing for our essential workers.

We partner with like-minded individuals and companies that share this goal. Our concierge approach extends to our community residents, our investors, and our employees, and our partners.

Media Contact:

Donna DeMarco

Director of Marketing

248.408.5086

[email protected]

SOURCE The GSH Group

Related Links

http://www.gshrealestate.com

