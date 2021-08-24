The GSH Group Ranks No. 296 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,554%

CLAWSON, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that The GSH Group, a multifamily real estate investment company, ranked No. 296 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"To place in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and very exciting to all of us at The GSH Group. Our goal is to distribute superior returns to our multifamily apartment investors. What makes us unique is that we achieve this through our concierge approach, meaning we do all the work for our investors, from A to Z, with complete transparency and frequent communication. At the same time, we put our heart and soul into making a social impact by providing high-quality housing to our country's essential workers," says Gideon Pfeffer, Managing Partner at the company.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2021 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the top 5,000 privately held businesses in the country by three-year revenue growth rates. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The GSH Group leverages its strengths, skills, and experience to create a company with best-in-class practices, incorporates technology and ESG initiatives, and encourages innovation. GSH is a Verivest Gold sponsor, the gold standard in sponsor verification and monitoring.

To learn more about The GSH Group, visit gshrealestate.com and take a second to download our free prospectus, " Investing With Purpose: A Deep Dive ."

SOURCE The GSH Group