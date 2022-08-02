The GSO Announces New CTO Hire

Company adds 30-year veteran to growing leadership team

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Group Savings Organization (The GSO), the innovative technology company that connects GSO-Affiliates with GSO-Subscriber Hospitals to help them reduce costs while creating a non-patient revenue stream, today announced the addition of Fred Brown as its Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Brown is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience in the Information Technology space. He recently served as CTO for Virtual Procurement Services (VPS), a GSO-Affiliate, where he led internal IT and Cybersecurity efforts while also advising gaming CEOs on technology cost-savings and IT organizational strategies. Prior to VPS, Mr. Brown served as Global CIO for Mohegan Sun, the integrated casino and entertainment resort. While at Mohegan, Brown built an impressive corporate IT organization that lead to the cost-effective growth from three properties to nine in a three-year period.

Mr. Brown said, "I am excited to join Scott and the rest of the GSO team. Beyond the culture, what drew me to VPS and eventually The GSO, is leadership's true appreciation for what technology can do to transform an organization. While saving and recovering a significant amount annually in a traditionally closed vertical, VPS also improves vendor relationships and strengthens the procurement process. I have experienced this firsthand as a customer and as an employee."

Mr. Brown added, "I had previously been involved with organizations where IT became just a necessary evil. At the GSO, we view everything with a technology lens and we are not afraid to invest and harness its power. Given our amazing team, hunger for innovation, and the success of the GSO-Subscriber Hospitals over the last 12 months, I could not be more excited about what the future is going to bring."

Scott Robins, Founder of The GSO, commented, "Fred is a unique, top-tier IT professional with a stellar track record of growing and managing IT organizations. He has been instrumental in getting The GSOHub, our technology platform, to where it is today. I am grateful to finally share that he has been an instrumental leader at The Group Savings Organization since its inception.

Robins continued, "When Bobby Soper, former CEO of Mohegan and current CEO of Sun Gaming, suggested I meet with Fred back in 2013 to form a relationship, it was one of the best recommendations of my career. As a customer of and then a leader at VPS, and now as the CTO of The GSO, I am consistently amazed at how Fred blends a superior business acumen with a keen understanding of technology. Fred will be instrumental as we increase the number of GSO-Subscriber Hospitals and integrate other unique GSO-Affiliates."

Please visit https://www.thegso.com/ for more information.

Media Contact for The GSO

Kent Place Communications

Melissa Sheer

917-690-2199

[email protected]

SOURCE The GSO