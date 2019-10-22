The GTMRx Institute Celebrates Six Months, Six Hundred Members Strong

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after its launch, the GTMRx Institute (Get the Medications Right ™) has tripled its annual membership goal, established four workgroups and created a national community of business leaders, policymakers, clinicians and consumer groups united in their urgency to address the health and cost impact of sub-optimal medication use.

"We started GTMRx as a way to give structure and lift to the valuable but disparate efforts happening at the local, regional and national level and to facilitate appropriate use of medication and gene therapies," said GTMRx co-founder and executive director, Katherine H. Capps. "The movement toward value-based payment models creates a tipping point for system-wide transformation. We believe a national platform will get us there more quickly as we engage collaboratively with those who pay for, those who deliver and those who receive care. The support has been astounding and signals both the will, readiness and demand to implement what we know works," she added.

An estimated 275,000 lives and $528 billion are lost each year to sub-optimal medication use, according to a study published in 2018 in the Annals of Pharmacotherapy. GTMRx is addressing this opportunity by working to overcome barriers to the right care.

Within its first six months of operation, GTMRx has established a solid foundation and assembled experts to inform an initial set of recommendations around four essential areas needed for change:

Practice and care delivery transformation

Payment & policy solutions

Health information technology & AI to support optimized medication use

Precision medicine enablement via advanced diagnostics.

"We're tapping into the collective knowledge, experience and expertise of the Board of Directors, Executive Members, Distinguished Fellows, workgroup members, and 600 members. And we are in a strong position to accelerate the adoption of best practices and proven processes that we know will reduce waste, ensure appropriate diagnosis and improve both health and quality of life," said Capps.

GTMRx also announced today that it will host a multi-stakeholder forum in February 2020 in Washington, D.C. to convene business, policy, clinical and health advocacy leaders to review initial recommendations that will guide their work moving forward as part of a Blueprint for Change.

To learn more about GTMRx and our educational resources, please visit www.gtmr.org. Those interested in joining in a leadership role or as a signing member, may visit our membership page here.

About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute

The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers and health systems—aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.

