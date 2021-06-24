The Guadeloupe Islands Reopened To Vaccinated Visitors From The U.S. On June 11

If you are fully vaccinated: you will have to present proof of your vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson), - and the results of a negative PCR or antigen test of less than 72 hours (PCR) and of less than 48h (anti-gen) upon boarding and arrival in Guadeloupe. U.S. visitors will also have to present a sworn statement they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 nor contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Children under 11 are exempt from testing.

We are now able to welcome vaccinated American travelers to Guadeloupe & JetBlue service from the U.S. will resume soon.

Vaccinated visitors from the U.S. will not be subject to quarantine. "We are now able to welcome vaccinated American travelers and are gearing towards a highly anticipated winter season," said Willy Rosier, General Director of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. "After a first JetBlue season that was cut short due to the pandemic in 2020, we are thrilled about the return of flights from the U.S. It could not be better timing for our official reopening to the U.S. market."

"The surge in travel in recent weeks has been remarkable and we are so pleased to see yet another border restriction safely eased which will enable JetBlue to return to Guadeloupe for a full winter season of flying starting November 1," said Eric Friedman, Director of Route Planning, JetBlue. "Customers will fall in love with Guadeloupe's pristine beaches, lush rain forests and unique cultural experiences found across five different islands."

In order to cope with the demand during winter peak season, American Airlines will be increasing the frequency of flights out of Miami International Airport. Nonstop flights from Miami to Guadeloupe, Pointe-a-Pitre International Airport (PTP) will go from one to four weekly rotations during the second half of December 2021 and the full months of February and March 2022.

"We are looking forward to safely resuming our service to Pointe-a-Pitre International Airport in the near future, serving as an important bridge between Guadeloupe and the United States," said Marvin Alvarez, Sales Manager, Caribbean, US Latin and Guyana in American Airlines. "American's multifaceted Clean Commitment is designed to provide customers with peace of mind throughout their travel journey. Visit American's Newsroom to find out more about the airline's Clean Commitment."

The Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Boards alongside their hotel partners and PTP airport have been working closely together to secure a safe return of international visitors to the archipelago by providing the highest level of safety measures.

"Guadeloupe Pôle Caraibe Airport was the first Caribbean airport to build a Covid-19 testing center within its walls in May 2020. We are currently working with the ACI (Airports Council international) on our Airport Health Accreditation in order to join the 600 airports that have prioritized health and safety as a path to recovery," said Alain Bièvre, Chairman of Guadeloupe Pôle Caraibe Airport. "We are ready to welcome U.S. visitors who will have the comfort to perform a Covid test (PCR or antigen) at the airport when they return to their home country."

The coming season will be the scene of major sports and cultural events in the Guadeloupe Islands as the third Edition of the acclaimed Saint-Georges International Music Festival will be held in April 2022 and the Route du Rhum transatlantic single-handed yacht race will leave Saint Malo, Brittany to Pointe-à-Pitre in 2022 as well.

"We cannot wait for Americans to be back, the Guadeloupe Islands is the perfect getaway for travelers looking for pristine beaches, a preserved nature, world class gastronomy and events," said Carole Adam, VP Sales & Marketing for DHDI, the #1 hotel group in Guadeloupe. "On the occasion of the reopening of the destination to vaccinated Americans, we are offering a special "LETSGO" discount for reservations on all our properties booked before October 15, 2021."

