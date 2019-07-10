The Guaranteed Rate Foundation Announces $3 Million Giving Milestone

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guaranteed Rate Foundation, created in 2012 to positively impact lives in times of need, has announced a new giveback milestone of more than $3 million donated to individuals across the United States. The foundation has helped more than 300 individuals who have experienced unforeseen hardships. The Foundation is on pace to grant over $1 million in 2019, a 68 percent increase from 2018.

"We started the Foundation five years ago with the focus of making a meaningful difference in someone's life who is in desperate need of help. Today, we feel blessed to have provided over $3 million of support for individuals in need," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli.

With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. According to reports, giving directly to individuals accounted for just two percent of overall giving in the United States. The average Guaranteed Rate recipient receives $20,428 in forms of grants for rent, car payments, groceries or additional assistance.

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation receives money through employee donations, sponsors and several events held throughout the year, including the annual Speakeasy Soiree held each May and a Home Run Derby held at Guaranteed Rate Field in August.

To learn more about the Guaranteed Rate Foundation or to apply for assistance, visit Gr-foundation.org

About Guaranteed Rate Foundation

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides hope and relief to those in need through tailored financial support. Founded in 2012, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation has granted more than $3 million to over 300 individuals. Funds are provided to help recipients who have been affected by domestic violence, homelessness, medical emergencies, natural disasters and the unexpected loss of loved ones. With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. For more information, visit: https://www.gr-foundation.org/.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Foundation

Related Links

https://www.gr-foundation.org

