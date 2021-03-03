The Guardians Of Peace Sci-Fi Action-Adventure Game Teaches Children About Inner Strength And Values They Can Carry Into Adulthood

The story revolves around a young squire named Diego and his quest to pass the Seven Sacred Trials and become a Guardian of Peace. Diego experiences epic battles to save the kingdom of Hastina-Poora from the menacing Commander Selfish, who has created a way for the havoc wreckers called darklings, to enter the kingdom. It is the first of three planned episodes.

The game introduces younger children interested in video games the importance of Qigong, a millennia-old system of body-posture and movement, breathing and meditation that leads to improved mental and physical health. It is practiced as a beautiful art by people around the world. The positive energies presented in the game include strength, passion, life, love, mind, sight, and spirit. The opposing forces include laziness, fear, hate, poison, ignorance, lies, and cruelty. Each player experiences levels of gameplay to advance through with the goal of becoming one of The Guardians of Peace.

The Guardians of Peace was created by Debbie Petry Artt, after reflecting on the dark forces that confront children in their daily lives. Wanting to speak to them about their inner energy and show them how to calm their minds with fun and interesting meditation, Debbie realized that the global platform of a video game would be the best way to reach them and teach them about love and kindness.

"I hope that parents interacting with their children through playing the game will lead to discussions about the nine words that I created the story around originally, including purpose, gratitude, love, meditate, energy, kind, Qigong, soul, and blessing," said Artt. "It's important to me that the characters in the game reflect global diversity so all children can see themselves throughout the experience. Each of the characters represent someone in my life who taught me about love and strength along my own journey."

Artt wants this effort to empower children with knowledge to be more than a moment. She wants it to be a movement that consistently reminds them that they have the inner strength to accomplish anything they want to do in life.

DebbieArttPhotoHere

TheGuardiansofPeaceGamePhotos

To learn more, visit theguardiansofpeace.com

Follow The Guardians of Peace:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Media Contact: Scott Bowman (321) 689-2590 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Guardians of Peace