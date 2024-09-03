The Guestbook Celebrates 10 Years of Travel Rewards This September

With Millions in Cash Back Delivered, World's Leading Hotel Cash Back Rewards Program Marks a Decade with 10% Cash Back Anniversary Offer & Hotel Deals



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, The Guestbook, the world's leading hotel cash back rewards program, marks a decade of rewarding travelers worldwide. Over the past decade, The Guestbook has delivered millions of dollars in cash back to more than three million savvy travelers across nearly 80 countries, championing the value of direct hotel bookings and fostering connections between hotels and their guests.

"For ten years, The Guestbook has been dedicated to helping people make the most of life's opportunities to travel while supporting independent and boutique hotels through direct hotel bookings," said James Gancos, Founder and CEO of The Guestbook. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional hospitality and innovative spirit of our partners and is also a chance to thank our members with exceptional savings to inspire an extra trip or two. Our commitment to delivering enriched travel experiences, unparalleled value and rewards remains as strong as ever, and we are excited about what the next ten years will bring."

A Decade of Travel Rewards

Founded in 2014, The Guestbook has solidified its position as a leader in the hospitality industry by offering a more valuable direct booking experience to travelers and providing a solution for hotels to counter the dominance of online travel agencies like Expedia and booking.com. By returning booking power to travelers with tangible rewards and exclusive rates through direct bookings, The Guestbook strengthens hotel-guest relationships and enhances travel experiences with meaningful incentives.

Guestbook member William Darrah shares, "As an avid traveler, I am always on the lookout for ways to maximize my trips, and The Guestbook has been a game-changer. By booking directly using their platform, I earn REAL cash back on every stay at boutique and independent hotels. I joined in 2015, and I have redeemed $6,683.15 so far! The properties I have visited offered incredible experiences, from personalized services to one-of-a kind designs. The best part? I also have the option to use my rewards to enhance future travels, whether it's a room upgrade or extra perks, making each adventure even more memorable and affordable."

"The Guestbook has transformed our YOTEL Club member program and the way our guests book with us. We have seen a 33% increase in direct booking conversions and a 42% rise in loyalty program enrollments," said Alys Mathew, Vice President of Brand and Communications for YOTEL. "As we continue to open in new locations, like YOTEL Geneva Lake which opened earlier this year, The Guestbook platform is an important part of our long-term booking strategy, helping us grow guest loyalty and achieve sustained success across our global locations."

10% Cash Back Anniversary Promotion & Exclusive Hotel Deals

To mark this significant milestone, The Guestbook is doubling its standard cash back rate, offering 10% cash back for all stays booked in September and completed by December 31, 2024. Travelers booking direct at any of The Guestbook's 800+ independent and boutique partner hotels worldwide can choose one of three rewarding options:

10% Cash Back : Receive 10% cash back on the booking cost – double the program's standard rate.

: Receive 10% cash back on the booking cost – double the program's standard rate. 10% Cash for a Cause : Opt to donate 10% of the booking cost to a charitable cause.

: Opt to donate 10% of the booking cost to a charitable cause. 15% Cash Forward: Apply 15% of the booking cost towards future hotel stays.

On top of this anniversary promotion, users can take advantage of exclusive month-long deals from over 150 of The Guestbook's hotel partners, including Lotte New York Palace, citizenM, YOTEL, Grupo Posadas, and Basecamp Resorts.

How It Works

Browse Deals : Sign up for free on The Guestbook's web portal or mobile app and explore the collection of over 800 independent and boutique hotels worldwide.

: Sign up for free on The Guestbook's web portal or mobile app and explore the collection of over 800 independent and boutique hotels worldwide. Book Directly : Book directly on The Guestbook's partner hotel websites using an enrolled email address, which is used to track stays and rewards.

: Book directly on The Guestbook's partner hotel websites using an enrolled email address, which is used to track stays and rewards. Earn Rewards: Choose to receive 10% cash back, donate 10% to a cause, or apply 15% towards future stays.

To make the rewards program even more convenient and sticky, The Guestbook recently introduced The Guestbook Extension, a free browser extension that extends the program's cash back rewards to over 60,000 major chain hotels worldwide, earning 5% cash back on top of valuable credit card and hotel loyalty points. Throughout September, Extension users can also earn 10% cash back on direct bookings.

Additionally, The Guestbook's Referral Program offers members an easy way to earn even more rewards by inviting friends to join. For every five friends who sign up, the referrer will receive an extra 1% Cash Back on every Guestbook-eligible booking their friends make for an entire year.

To learn more about The Guestbook, visit www.theguestbook.com.

About The Guestbook

The Guestbook is the world's leading hotel cash back rewards program for travelers, boasting over three million members across nearly 80 countries. Designed to enrich traveler experiences and foster direct connections between guests and destinations, members enjoy instant cash back on direct bookings across over 800 of the best independent and boutique hotels worldwide. Members may redeem for 5% cash back, donate 5% to a cause, or apply a 15% credit towards future hotel stays.

Additionally, The Guestbook now offers a free web browser extension for Chrome and Safari, aimed at maximizing traveler savings and ease. This extension enables travelers to quickly access Guestbook hotels and rewards while browsing on their go-to travel sites and expands the 5% cash back benefit to 60,000+ chain hotels when Guestbook hotels aren't available or convenient.

The Guestbook has been recognized as the #1 Loyalty Program for Independent Hotels by HotelTechReport in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, and the #3 Direct Booking Tool in 2024, 2023 and 2022. Learn more at www.theguestbook.com and www.theguestbook.com/extension.

Media contact: Nicole Biemer, [email protected]

