The Guidepost Co. Helps Families Connect and Reflect on Shared Values--Just in Time for the Holidays

A new, easy-to-use platform helps families cut through the noise, rediscover what matters most, and create the most memorable legacy gift of the season.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's families long to feel more connected—but busy lives and constant noise often get in the way. National data show that families spend significantly less time engaging face-to-face and while most parents believe their children feel emotionally supported, nearly half of teens say they don't—a growing gap that underscores how meaningful connection takes intention. In response, one new platform is helping families rediscover what truly matters. The Guidepost Co., created to help families strengthen their connection and define their shared values, launches this season as both a meaningful experience and a memorable holiday gift at GuidepostCo.com .

Created by lifelong best friends and serial entrepreneurs Ashley Steele and Beth Ann Valavanis, The Guidepost Co. began when Ashley, after years of trying to execute a family values exercise on her own, thought, "There must be an easier way." She shared the idea with Beth Ann, who couldn't shake it—and soon, the concept began to take shape. Together, they set out to bring the vision to life.

More than an application, The Guidepost Co. is an interactive, guided experience that blends laughter, reflection, and storytelling into a lasting expression of shared family values. Though self-paced, most families complete the experience in under an hour. The guided prompts inspire heartfelt conversations and uncover what matters most. The Guidepost Co. then transforms each family's responses into a beautifully designed digital and printed keepsake—a personalized "Family Guidepost" that captures their unique identity and values.

"Families today are craving more than togetherness—they're craving true connection," says The Guidepost Co. co-founder Beth Ann Valavanis. "In a world that keeps speeding up, The Guidepost Co. invites families to slow down—to remember who they are, what they care about, and how they want to move through life together."

Powered by intuitive design, The Guidepost Co. helps families cut through the noise of modern life to find clarity and focus. Families can also revisit their Guidepost any time—adding new insights as their family grows and evolves.

How Families Use the Guidepost Platform:

Gather for an Hour: The heart of the Guidepost experience is a focused hour families set aside—free from distractions—to engage in guided conversations that spark discovery, deepen understanding, and strengthen connection.





The heart of the Guidepost experience is a focused hour families set aside—free from distractions—to engage in guided conversations that spark discovery, deepen understanding, and strengthen connection. Select Personal GuideHost: Families begin by selecting from three unique human GuideHosts, each offering a distinct conversational style to lead families through the 10 purposeful questions.





Families begin by selecting from three unique human GuideHosts, each offering a distinct conversational style to lead families through the 10 purposeful questions. Multiple Inputs: Users can share their reflections by typing, speaking or recording short video responses—making the process personal and flexible.





Users can share their reflections by typing, speaking or recording short video responses—making the process personal and flexible. Unearth Core Values: Guidepost's intuitive, AI-assisted design analyzes recurring themes to identify each family's core values and create a personalized draft.





Guidepost's intuitive, AI-assisted design analyzes recurring themes to identify each family's core values and create a personalized draft. Select Preferred Version: Within 72 hours, families receive three versions of their custom Guidepost to review.





Within 72 hours, families receive three versions of their custom Guidepost to review. Customize Design: Families review, refine, and finalize their final "Family Guidepost," selecting preferred design, frame color and version.





Families review, refine, and finalize their final "Family Guidepost," selecting preferred design, frame color and version. Receive Custom Guidepost: Within two weeks, the family will receive their custom-crafted Family Guidepost.

"We wanted to create something timeless yet modern," shares Ashley Steele, Co-Founder of The Guidepost Co. "A Guidepost gives families a clear foundation to return to—a tangible reminder of what uniquely matters to them and how they want to live. It's more than a product—it's a movement toward intentional living."

This holiday season, The Guidepost Co. makes a thoughtful and intuitive gift that inspires reflection, laughter, and lasting connection—perfect for families, parents, couples, and loved ones seeking shared connection in a world consumed by screens and schedules.

About The Guidepost Co.

The Guidepost Co. is a modern, web-based platform that helps families create meaningful connection through a thoughtful, simple, guided experience that blends human warmth with smart technology. Founded by lifelong best friends and serial entrepreneurs Ashley Steele and Beth Ann Valavanis, The Guidepost Co. offers families a simple, engaging way to define their shared values and transform them into a beautifully designed "Family Guidepost," a personalized keepsake that reflects their unique values. Built with intuitive, tech-forward design, The Guidepost Co. identifies each family's core themes and turns them into a clear, lasting statement of purpose. The platform embodies the values of connection, clarity, curiosity, and confidence, helping families move through the world with intention and ease. To learn more, visit https://guidepostco.com/

